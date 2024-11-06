Improved Bearcats look to become bowl eligible Saturday against West Virginia

Cincinnati can become bowl eligible with a win on Saturday against West Virginia. A win would also double the Bearcats overall win total from a season ago. The Bearcats haven’t beaten West Virginia in 15 years, which was last time the Mountaineers visited Nippert Stadium. West Virginia will also be playing its first game with new defensive coordinator Jeff Koonz after parting ways with former defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley during the Mountaineers bye week.

