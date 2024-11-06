Improved Bearcats look to become bowl eligible Saturday against West Virginia

By The Associated Press The Associated Press
Cincinnati quarterback Brendan Sorsby, front right, falls over Colorado defensive tackle Chidozie Nwankwo, front bottom, while being sacked by defensive end BJ Green II, front left, as Cincinnati offensive lineman Dartanyan Tinsley looks on in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/David Zalubowski]

Cincinnati can become bowl eligible with a win on Saturday against West Virginia. A win would also double the Bearcats overall win total from a season ago. The Bearcats haven’t beaten West Virginia in 15 years, which was last time the Mountaineers visited Nippert Stadium. West Virginia will also be playing its first game with new defensive coordinator Jeff Koonz after parting ways with former defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley during the Mountaineers bye week.

