Immobile’s 200th leads Lazio to 1-0 win over Feyenoord in the Champions League

ROME (AP) — Ciro Immobile scored his 200th goal with Lazio and the Roman club revived its hopes of advancing in the Champions League with a 1-0 win over Feyenoord. The Lazio captain scored from a sharp angle after getting around the goalkeeper late in the first half at the Stadio Olimpico. Lazio moved into second place in Group E with seven points. Atletico Madrid tops the group with eight points after routing Celtic 6-0. Dutch champion Feyenoord still has a chance in third with six points while Celtic trails with one point. The 33-year-old Immobile continues to be linked with a possible move to Saudi Arabia.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.