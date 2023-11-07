Immobile’s 200th leads Lazio to 1-0 win over Feyenoord in the Champions League

By The Associated Press
Lazio's Ciro Immobile celebrates after scoring during the Champions League, Group E, soccer match between Lazio and Feyenoord, at Rome's Olympic stadium, Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Alessandra Tarantino]

ROME (AP) — Ciro Immobile scored his 200th goal with Lazio and the Roman club revived its hopes of advancing in the Champions League with a 1-0 win over Feyenoord. The Lazio captain scored from a sharp angle after getting around the goalkeeper late in the first half at the Stadio Olimpico. Lazio moved into second place in Group E with seven points. Atletico Madrid tops the group with eight points after routing Celtic 6-0. Dutch champion Feyenoord still has a chance in third with six points while Celtic trails with one point. The 33-year-old Immobile continues to be linked with a possible move to Saudi Arabia.

