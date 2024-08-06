Immigration issues sorted, Guatemala runner Luis Grijalva can now focus solely on sports

PARIS (AP) — The last time he went to the Olympics, Luis Grijalva had to divide his time between training and doing paperwork for the complicated procedure for leaving and re-entering the United States.

This time, the Guatemalan long-distance runner can focus solely on his performance as he seeks to become the third athlete from his country to win a medal at the Paris Olympics. He will compete in the 5,000 meters on Wednesday, hoping to advance to the final on Saturday.

Grijalva, 25, has lived in the United States since he was 1. But until recently he needed a special permit to be able to leave and re-enter the country because of his immigration status. That’s because Grijalva was a recipient of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, a U.S. immigration program that gives protections to immigrants brought to the U.S. as children.

Recently, however, Grijalva received a new visa that now allows him to travel in and out of country without restrictions.

“It changes my whole life, because it cost a lot and I wasted a lot of time getting the permits,” Grijalva told The Associated Press before the Paris Olympics. “You have to talk to a lot of people, lawyers, but now I can go to Guatemala whenever I want.”

The runner now holds an O-1 visa, for people with extraordinary abilities or achievements in the sciences, arts, education, business or sports. Not only has that made it easier for him to travel to the Paris Olympics, it also enabled him to visit his native Guatemala for the first time since he was a toddler.

“I wanted to meet the people of Guatemala, it is my country,” he added. “I was born there, my father and mother lived there, we have a lot of family history there. My family is Guatemalan, I wanted to run for them, for my family and for all of Guatemala.”

Grijalva was 12th in the 5,000 meters in the Tokyo Olympics three years ago. After that he placed fourth at the World Championships in 2022 and 2023. He hopes to do even better in Paris.

“For me it was a great experience to go to Tokyo. It was the first time I left the United States and before that I only lived in Guatemala. It was like discovering a new world,” said Grijalva, who arrived in California in 2000.

“Every year I get faster, I’m still young, and I have more experience,” he said. “In the Olympic Games (in Paris) I want to represent Guatemala and go as far as I can, maybe we can make history.”

Two Guatemalans have already won medals in Paris: Shooters Adriana Ruano Oliva and Jean Pierre Brol won gold and bronze, respectively, in the women’s and men’s trap competitions. __

Sonia Pérez, The Associated Press correspondent in Guatemala, contributed to this report from Guatemala City.

