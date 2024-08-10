Imane Khelif and Katie Ledecky among the flag bearers at the closing ceremony for the Paris Olympics

PARIS (AP) — Algerian boxing champion Imane Khelif will be among the flag-bearers when Olympic athletes bid farewell to the Paris Games in a closing ceremony at France’s national stadium on Sunday night. She faced criticism and false claims about her sex. Other gold medalists who will do the honors are U.S. swimmer Katie Ledecky and French rugby star Antoine Dupont. There’s an air of anticipation of over what director Thomas Jolly has created to bring the Games to a close at Stade de France after the grandiose and unprecedented open-air opening ceremony on the Seine River.

