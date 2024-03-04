Imagination wins San Felipe, gives Baffert 1-2 finish after trainer scratches odds-on favorite Nysos

ARCADIA, Calif. (AP) — Imagination has won the $300,000 San Felipe Stakes by a head at Santa Anita. Trainer Bob Baffert went 1-2 in the Kentucky Derby prep race, with his Wine Me Up taking second. It was Baffert’s record ninth win in the race. He had scratched early odds-on favorite Nysos. All of Baffert’s 3-year-old colts are ineligible to run in the Kentucky Derby again this year, so Imagination and Wine Me Up didn’t earn any Derby qualifying points. Imagination was ridden by Frankie Dettori. The winning time for 1 1/16 miles was 1:44.55. Imagination paid $3.80 to win. There was no show wagering because of the four-horse field.

