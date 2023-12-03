Ilya Sorokin stops 43 shots as Islanders hold off Panthers for 4-3 win

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Ilya Sorokin stopped 43 shots, Julien Gauthier scored early in the third period and the New York Islanders beat the Florida Panthers 4-3 on Saturday.

Brock Nelson and Bo Horvat each had two assists for the Islanders, who were without forward Mathew Barzal, and Gauthier also had a two-point night. Sorokin finished with at least 40 saves for the fourth time this season.

Carter Verhaeghe had a goal and an assist for Florida, which also got goals from Matthew Tkachuk — snapping a personal 10-game scoring drought — and Sam Reinhart. Anthony Stolarz made 22 saves for the Panthers.

The Islanders have won five of their last seven games after losing five in a row. They have at least one point in eight of their last nine contests.

New York also won on Florida’s ice for the first time in its last four trips to Sunrise. The Islanders had been 0-3-0 in their last three at the Panthers, losing by a combined 14-3 score.

New York Islanders left wing Anders Lee (27) tries to score on Florida Panthers goaltender Anthony Stolarz (41) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Michael Laughlin) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Michael Laughlin

The regulation loss ends a three-game point streak for the Panthers, who returned home from a successful road trip — five points in three games — in Canada. They remain in second place in the Atlantic Division.

Anders Lee opened the scoring 12:36 into the first period, ending Florida’s streak of 26 consecutive penalties killed. The Panthers hadn’t surrendered a power-play goal since Nov. 17 against Anaheim.

Reinhart responded 66 seconds later, scoring his 16th goal of the season. He trails Vancouver’s Brock Boeser (17) for the league lead.

But Pierre Engvall and Simon Holmstrom scored for New York in the second, and Gauthier made it 4-2 early in the third.

The game ended a stretch where the Islanders played eight of 10 games on the road. They start a six-game homestand Tuesday and will play nine of their next 12 on home ice.

UP NEXT

Islanders: Host San Jose on Tuesday.

Panthers: Host Dallas on Wednesday.

