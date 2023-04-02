Ilya Samsonov makes 30 saves, Maple Leafs beat Senators 3-0

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Ilya Samsonov made 30 saves for his fourth shutout of the season and 10th overall and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Ottawa Senators 3-0 on Saturday night.

Michael Bunting, William Nylander and Radim Zohorna — playing his first game with Toronto — each scored to help the Maple Leafs improve to 44-20-10.

Senators dropped to 37-34-5. Mads Sogaard allowed the three goals on 16 shots in the first two periods. Cam Talbot stopped four shots in the final 20 minutes.

Bunting opened the scoring early on a wrist shot in the second, taking advantage of a loose puck knocked down by Nick Holden. He wristed it past Sogaard.

Nylander scored midway through the period, his first goal in four games and just his second in the past nine. With under two minutes remaining in the period, Zohorna connected.

Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Jake McCabe (22) leaps after getting tangled up with Ottawa Senators center Ridly Greig (17) and right wing Mathieu Joseph (21) during second-period NHL hockey game action in Ottawa, Ontario, Saturday, April 1, 2023. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Justin Tang Ottawa Senators goaltender Mads Sogaard, left, watches the puck rebound away after making a save in front of Toronto Maple Leafs centerZach Aston-Reese (12) during first-period NHL hockey game action in Ottawa, Ontario, Saturday, April 1, 2023. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Justin Tang Previous Next

UP NEXT

Maple Leafs: Host Detroit on Sunday night.

Senators: At Columbus on Sunday night.

