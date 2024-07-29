Illness ended Jade Carey’s hopes for another floor exercise medal. She could still win the team gold

PARIS (AP) — Jade Carey won’t get a chance to defend the floor exercise gold medal she won three years ago in Tokyo. Illness contributed to an uncharacteristically mistake-filled routine in qualifying. The 24-year-old is hoping for a shot at redemption in the team final. Carey will compete on vault for the U.S. as it tries to return to the top of the podium following a runner-up finish to Russia at the 2020 Games.

