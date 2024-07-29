Illness ended Jade Carey’s hopes for another floor exercise medal. She could still win the team gold

By WILL GRAVES The Associated Press
Jade Carey, of United States, competes on the floor exercise during a women's artistic gymnastics qualification round at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 28, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Charlie Riedel]

PARIS (AP) — Jade Carey won’t get a chance to defend the floor exercise gold medal she won three years ago in Tokyo. Illness contributed to an uncharacteristically mistake-filled routine in qualifying. The 24-year-old is hoping for a shot at redemption in the team final. Carey will compete on vault for the U.S. as it tries to return to the top of the podium following a runner-up finish to Russia at the 2020 Games.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.