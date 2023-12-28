Illinois suspends star basketball player Terrence Shannon Jr. following rape charge

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Illinois has suspended basketball player Terrence Shannon Jr. after he was charged with rape for an alleged incident that happened when the football team played at Kansas in September. The school suspended Shannon from “all team activities, effective immediately,” a day after the Douglas (Kansas) County District Attorney issued a warrant for his arrest. The alleged incident happened when he attended the Illini’s football game at Kansas on Sept. 8. He was not part of the school’s traveling party. Illinois says Shannon traveled to Lawrence, Kansas, on Thursday and turned himself in to authorities. He posted bail and was returning to Champaign.

