Illinois State uses 2 interception returns to top SE Missouri 35-27 in FCS playoffs

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — Tommy Rittenhouse threw two touchdown passes, Keondre Jackson had two interceptions, including one of two interception return scores, and Illinois State beat Southeast Missouri State 35-27 in the first round of the FCS playoffs. The Redbirds advanced despite SE Missouri quarterback Paxton DeLaurent tying a FCS record with 85 passing attempts. DeLaurent was 48 of 85 for a career-high 567 yards with four touchdowns but he was intercepted five times. Illinois State plays at fifth-seeded UC Davis on Saturday. Southeast Missouri State had turnovers on four consecutive possessions in the first half, including Anderson’s 55-yard pick-6. That was in the middle of two Rittenhouse’s touchdown passes, a 62-yard connection with Daniel Sobkowicz and Xavier Loyd for 24 yards.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.