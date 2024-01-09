Illinois star Terrence Shannon Jr. seeks restraining order against school following suspension

Illinois basketball player Terrence Shannon Jr. is seeking a temporary restraining order against the university in an effort to be reinstated after being suspended following a rape charge stemming from an alleged incident that happened when the football team played at Kansas in September. Attorneys Mark P. Sutter, Rob Lang, Steve Beckett and Mark Goldenberg filed the order in the Sixth Judicial Circuit Court in Champaign, saying the university rushed to judgment and did not follow its protocols. They say Shannon has not received “a fair process.” Illinois associate chancellor Robin Kaler says the school will review the lawsuit and defend its disciplinary methods. No. 10 Illinois’ next game is against Michigan State at home on Thursday.

