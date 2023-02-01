Illinois pulls away midway through 2nd, beats Nebraska 72-56

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Matthew Mayer scored 16 points to lead four in double figures as Illinois beat Nebraska 72-56. Illinois (16-6, 7-4 Big Ten) has won seven of its last eight games while Nebraska (10-13, 3-9) has lost four straight. Illinois pulled away with a 15-4 run for a 63-54 lead with 5:29 to play. Sencire Harris scored six points with a dunk during the stretch and Hawkins had four points.Mayer was 4 of 14 from the floor and made three of the Illini’s five 3-pointers. Sam Griesel scored 21 points to lead Nebraska. The Cornhuskers shot 40% and turned it over 19 times.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.