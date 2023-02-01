Illinois pulls away midway through 2nd, beats Nebraska 72-56

By The Associated Press
Illinois' RJ Melendez (15) works the ball inside against Nebraska's Jamarques Lawrence (10) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Michael Allio]

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Matthew Mayer scored 16 points to lead four in double figures as Illinois beat Nebraska 72-56. Illinois (16-6, 7-4 Big Ten) has won seven of its last eight games while Nebraska (10-13, 3-9) has lost four straight. Illinois pulled away with a 15-4 run for a 63-54 lead with 5:29 to play. Sencire Harris scored six points with a dunk during the stretch and Hawkins had four points.Mayer was 4 of 14 from the floor and made three of the Illini’s five 3-pointers.  Sam Griesel scored 21 points to lead Nebraska. The Cornhuskers shot 40% and turned it over 19 times.

