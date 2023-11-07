Illinois overcomes slow start to defeat Eastern Illinois 80-52 in season opener

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn scored 18 points, Terrence Shannon Jr. added 16 and No. 25 Illinois pulled away in the second half to beat Eastern Illinois 80-52 in a season opener for both teams. Twelve players scored for the Illini as they used their depth to turn away the Panthers. Gibbs-Lawhorn, a freshman on a team of mostly veteran players, was impressive in his Illini debut. The 6-foot-1 guard shot 7 of 10 from the field, including a one-handed dunk in the first half that ignited the State Farm Center crowd. Kooper Jacobi scored 10 points to lead Eastern Illinois.

