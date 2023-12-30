Illinois officials say they were surprised by rape charge against star Terrence Shannon Jr.

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Officials at Illinois said they were surprised to learn that star basketball player Terrence Shannon Jr. had been charged with rape in Kansas. Illinois Athletic Director Josh Whitman said Friday that he didn’t see the charging documents and warrant for Shannon’s arrest, issued Dec. 5, until Wednesday on social media, hours after being informed about the charge. Illinois suspended Shannon on Thursday after he was charged with rape for an alleged incident that happened when the football team played at Kansas in September. Whitman spoke at a news conference Friday before Illinois’ game against Fairleigh Dickinson.

