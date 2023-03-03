Illinois holds off Michigan 91-87 in double overtime

By The Associated Press
Michigan head coach Juwan Howard high fives his son Jett, after he fouled out during the second overtime period of an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois Thursday, March 2, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. Illinois won in double overtime 91-87. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Charles Rex Arbogast]

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Matthew Mayer scored 24 points, Terrence Shannon Jr. added 21 and Illinois held off Michigan 91-87 in double overtime. Mayer opened the second overtime with a 3-pointer and a layup and the Fighting Illini (20-10, 11-8 Big Ten Conference) never trailed again. Mayer made 8 of 20 shots with four 3-pointers and added seven rebounds. Shannon sank only 4 of 14 shots — missing all five of his 3-point attempts — but he made 13 of 16 free throws, including 3 of 4 in the final 10 seconds to preserve the win. He also snagged seven rebounds and had four assists. Hunter Dickinson finished with 31 points and a career-high 16 rebounds to lead the Wolverines (17-13, 11-8).

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.