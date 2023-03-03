Illinois holds off Michigan 91-87 in double overtime

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Matthew Mayer scored 24 points, Terrence Shannon Jr. added 21 and Illinois held off Michigan 91-87 in double overtime. Mayer opened the second overtime with a 3-pointer and a layup and the Fighting Illini (20-10, 11-8 Big Ten Conference) never trailed again. Mayer made 8 of 20 shots with four 3-pointers and added seven rebounds. Shannon sank only 4 of 14 shots — missing all five of his 3-point attempts — but he made 13 of 16 free throws, including 3 of 4 in the final 10 seconds to preserve the win. He also snagged seven rebounds and had four assists. Hunter Dickinson finished with 31 points and a career-high 16 rebounds to lead the Wolverines (17-13, 11-8).

