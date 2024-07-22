Illinois hires former UTEP coach Dana Dimel as a senior offensive assistant

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Former UTEP coach Dana Dimel has been hired as a senior offensive assistant at Illinois. Dimel was UTEP’s coach from 2018-23 and previously was coach at Wyoming and Houston. The Miners were 5-26 over Dimel’s first three seasons in El Paso and went 7-6 and played in the New Mexico Bowl in 2021. He was fired last November after back-to-back losing seasons. Dimel also has had three stints as an assistant at Kansas State and also worked at Arizona.

