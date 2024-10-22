Illinois has roster overhaul, looks to transform talented newcomers into another winning team

The Illini won the Big Ten tournament, made it to the Elite Eight for the first time since 2005 and were ranked No. 6 in the final AP Top 25 poll last season. Four of the five starters are gone., along with most of the bench depth. So the Illini have restocked their roster with talented transfers and freshmen for Coach Brad Underwood’s eighth season at the helm.

