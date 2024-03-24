Illinois finally gets past opening weekend of March Madness with 89-63 rout of Duquesne

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Terrence Shannon Jr. scored 30 points, Marcus Domask added 22 and No. 3 seed Illinois made fast work 11th-seeded Duquesne in an 89-63 victory to reach the NCAA Tournament’s Sweet 16 for the first time since 2005. Illinois hadn’t made it through the first weekend of the tournament in eight previous appearances. The Illini will play No. 2 seed Iowa State in an East Region semifinal in Boston on Thursday. Duquesne had its first tournament appearance since 1977 end with its worst loss of the season, which sent coach Keith Dambrot into retirement. Jimmy Clark III scored 14 for Duquesne.

