Illinois’ Final Four hopes evaporate in second-half collapse against defending champ UConn

BOSTON (AP) — For 20 minutes, Illinois played defending champion UConn better than any of Huskies’ previous three NCAA Tournament opponents. The Illini trotted into the locker room trailing just 28-23. Then, it happened — UConn scored the first 25 points of the second half over a 7 minute, 41-second span, part of a 30-0 run that cratered the Illini’s hopes reaching their first Final Four since 2005. The Huskies won 77-52. It was the second largest loss in the NCAA Tournament for the Illini, trailing only a 76-47 defeat to Kentucky in the 1949 Final Four.

