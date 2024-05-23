Illinois edges Iowa 4-2 in 10 innings to end an 8-game losing streak in the Big Ten Tournament

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Coltin Quagliano hit a two-run single in the top of the 10th inning and top-seeded Illinois edged Iowa 4-2 on Thursday for its first Big Ten Tournament victory since 2018.

Illinois (34-18) advances to play in another elimination game on Friday after snapping an eight-game losing streak in the tournament. Iowa (31-23) lost in 10 innings for the second straight game after falling 3-2 against Michigan on Wednesday.

There was a controversial call in the bottom of the 10th. Iowa had the bases loaded with no outs when Michael Seegers hit a grounder to first. Illinois was unable to turn a double play, but interference was called on pinch runner Kyle Huckstorf at second.

The ruling was confirmed after a review, resulting in a double play and negating a run. Iowa coach Rick Heller was ejected after arguing the call.

Joseph Glassey (1-1) struck out Ben Wilmes to end it for his first win of the season.

___

AP college sports: https://apnews.com/hub/college-sports

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.