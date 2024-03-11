Illinois-Chicago fires coach Luke Yaklich after 4 seasons

CHICAGO (AP) — Illinois-Chicago coach Luke Yaklich has been fired after the Flames went 12-21 in his fourth season. Yaklich was an associate head coach under Shaka Smart at Texas before he was hired by UIC in March 2020. He went 47-70 with the Flames, including a 23-52 record in Missouri Valley Conference play.

