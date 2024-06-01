Illinois beats Indiana State 4-1, gets first win in the NCAA Tournament since 2015

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Jack Crowder pitched eight innings, giving up just one run on three hits with five strikeouts as Illinois beat Indiana State 4-1 in the Lexington Regional. The Fighting Illini (35-19) collected its first NCAA Tournament win since 2015 and will move on to face Kentucky (41-14), seeded second nationally, in the winner’s bracket. Indiana State (42-14) will play Western Michigan (32-22) in an elimination game. Drake Westcott opened the scoring with a two-run single in the top of the third. Randal Diaz homered down the left field line to pull Indiana State to 2-1 in the bottom of the fourth.

