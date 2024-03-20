Illini’s Shannon enters March Madness playing his best. Criminal charge keeps him quiet off court

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A placard with Terrence Shannon Jr.’s name hung over a stall in the Illinois locker room at CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska, on Wednesday. An empty folding chair was beneath it. The Illini’s biggest star was nowhere to be found during the team’s media availability the day before it opens the NCAA Tournament against Morehead State. Shannon has been the invisible man everywhere except on the basketball court since he was charged with rape or an alternative count of sexual battery in Kansas in December stemming from an alleged incident in September. He hasn’t spoken to the media since.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.