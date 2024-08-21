Ilkay Gundogan set for Man City return after reportedly agreeing to leave Barcelona

Manchester City and Ilkay Gundogan look set to be reunited. The former Germany midfielder has been pictured at the airport and is reportedly catching a flight from Barcelona to Manchester to wrap up his return to City on a one-year deal, with the option of another 12 months. Neither City nor Barcelona have commented publicly on any deal for the 33-year-old Gundogan. Gundogan left City after the 2022-23 season during which he was captain of the team that won the Premier League-FA Cup-Champions League treble. He spent seven years at the English club but decided to move to Barcelona for a new challenge.

