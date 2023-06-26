Ilkay Gundogan agrees to join Barcelona on a free transfer

By The Associated Press
Manchester City's Ilkay Gundogan holds the trophy after the Champions League final soccer match between Manchester City and Inter Milan at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, Turkey, Sunday, June 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Emrah Gurel]

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Ilkay Gundogan has ended his trophy-laden seven-year stay with Manchester City by agreeing to join Barcelona on a free transfer. The Germany midfielder’s last act as a City player was to lift the Champions League trophy and complete a treble of major titles for the English club. Barcelona made the signing of the 32-year-old Gundogan a priority to add some experience to a midfield after the exit of veteran leader Sergio Busquets. Gundogan won five Premier League titles, two FA Cups, four English League Cups and the Champions League with City. He joins a club that won the Spanish league title last season.

