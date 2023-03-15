Ilka Stuhec edges Sofia Goggia for World Cup downhill win

SOLDEU, Andorra (AP) — Ilka Stuhec completed her downhill season by edging Sofia Goggia for victory at the World Cup Finals. The two-time world champion raced down the sun-bathed slope to finish 0.51 seconds ahead of Goggia. Goggia was the dominant downhill racer this season with five wins and had already secured her fourth-season-long title. Lara Gut-Behrami was third. Stuhec added a second victory this season and was runner-up at two of Goggia’s victories. They were the 32-year-old Slovenian skier’s first podium finishes since retaining her world championship title in downhill in February 2019. Mikaela Shiffrin did not compete in the downhill. She should return for the super-G on Thursday.

