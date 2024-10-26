Ilia Topuria makes good on his promise, becomes first man to stop Max Holloway at UFC 308
Featherweight champion Ilia Topuria vowed to become the first man to knock out Max Holloway. He made good on his promise at UFC 308 in Abu Dhabi on Saturday. Using a huge right hand to daze Holloway in the third round, Topuria (16-0) followed up moments later with a powerful left hook that dropped the 32-year-old. Topuria pounced on Holloway immediately for a ground-and-pound finish before referee Mark Goddard stopped the bout at the 1:34 mark.
