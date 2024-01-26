Ilia Malinin takes massive lead after short program at US Figure Skating Championships

Ilia Malinin took a huge lead with a near-flawless short program at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships. The reigning champ opened with a quad toe loop before landing an extremely difficult quad lutz-triple toe combo and finishing with a triple axel. He scored 108.57 points for the biggest lead under the current scoring system in nationals history. Max Naumov was a surprising second with 89.72 points and fan favorite Jason Brown third with 89.02 points. The event continued later Friday with the women’s free skate, where Isabeau Levito and Amber Glenn were separated at the top by four-tenths of a point.

