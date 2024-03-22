Ike’s perfect game leads hot-shooting Gonzaga to easy March Madness win over McNeese State

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Graham Ike scored 16 points and Anton Watson added 13 to power fifth-seeded Gonzaga over No. 12 seed McNeese State 86-65 in the Midwest Region. Ben Gregg tallied 12 points and Nolan Hickman had 11 on Thursday for the hot-shooting Bulldogs, who spoiled McNeese State’s first trip to the NCAA Tournament in 22 years. Gonzaga, which shot 52 percent from the field and 48 percent from 3-point range, feels right at home in Salt Lake City, playing here more than any other site over the years and posting a 9-3 record.Christian Shumate and Shahada Wells had 19 for the Cowboys.

