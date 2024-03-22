Ike’s perfect game leads hot-shooting Gonzaga to easy March Madness win over McNeese State

By MATTHEW COLES The Associated Press
Gonzaga guard Dusty Stromer (4) shoots as McNeese State forward Christian Shumate (24) defends during the first half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament in Salt Lake City, Thursday, March 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Rick Bowmer]

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Graham Ike scored 16 points and Anton Watson added 13 to power fifth-seeded Gonzaga over No. 12 seed McNeese State 86-65 in the Midwest Region. Ben Gregg tallied 12 points and Nolan Hickman had 11 on Thursday for the hot-shooting Bulldogs, who spoiled McNeese State’s first trip to the NCAA Tournament in 22 years. Gonzaga, which shot 52 percent from the field and 48 percent from 3-point range, feels right at home in Salt Lake City, playing here more than any other site over the years and posting a 9-3 record.Christian Shumate and Shahada Wells had 19 for the Cowboys.

