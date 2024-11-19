Ike scores 23 and Nembhard has 19 to lead No. 3 Gonzaga to an 80-67 win against San Diego State

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Graham Ike bounced back from early foul trouble to score 20 of his 23 points in the second half, and Ryan Nembhard added 19 points and 10 assists as No. 3 Gonzaga ran past San Diego State 80-67 in a showdown of future Pac-12 opponents. Sixth man Braden Nuff had 10 points for Gonzaga, which was playing away from Spokane for the first time this season. The Zags avenged an 84-74 loss to SDSU last year, which snapped their 59-game nonconference winning streak. Both teams reached the Sweet 16 last season, the Zags for the ninth straight time.

