Ikaika Malloe promoted to defensive coordinator by UCLA

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ikaika Malloe has been promoted to defensive coordinator by UCLA coach Chip Kelly. Malloe was the defensive line coach this season and he coached linebackers and served as special teams coordinator in 2022. He has five years of defensive coordinator experience, including two as co-coordinator for the University of Washington. Malloe will be UCLA’s fourth defensive coordinator since 2021. He replaces D’Anton Lynn, who went across town to Southern California after the Bruins finished 10th nationally in total defense and second in rushing defense.

