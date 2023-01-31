IIHF: Safety key to deciding on Russia’s return to worlds

HELSINKI, Finland (AP) — The International Ice Hockey Federation said Tuesday it will prioritize safety concerns when deciding whether to allow Russian teams to take part in its competitions. It follows efforts from the International Olympic Committee to allow athletes from both countries to compete at next year’s Paris Games. The IIHF has ruled out Russia and its ally Belarus returning for this year’s world championships but is set to decide by the end of May on whether to readmit them for the 2023-24 season. A final decision on Russia and Belarus taking part in qualification for the 2026 Winter Olympics is expected next year.

