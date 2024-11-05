IIHF is preparing a proposal to add 3-on-3 hockey to the Winter Olympics starting in 2030

ZURICH, Switzerland (AP) — The International Ice Hockey Federation is preparing a proposal to add 3-on-3 hockey to the Winter Olympics. The sport’s worldwide governing body must make its submission of interest to the International Olympic Committee by January. The IOC’s decision would be due by the end of next year. If approved, 3-on-3 hockey would debut at the 2030 Games in the French Alps. There has been 3×3 basketball at the past two Summer Olympics. The IIHF says doing the same with hockey could allow up to 240 more players to be Olympians.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.