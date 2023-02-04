Iheanacho leads Leicester at Aston Villa to 4-2 victory

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Kelechi Iheanacho has scored a goal and set up two others to help Leicester beat Aston Villa 4-2 in the English Premier League. The Nigeria forward’s first-half pluck allowed Leicester to snap a five-game winless run in league play. It was Villa’s first loss in its past five league matches. Iheanacho assisted on James Maddison’s goal to equalize shortly after Ollie Watkins’ ninth-minute tally at Villa Park. Villa went ahead on Harry Souttar’s own goal before Iheanacho made it 2-2 by heading in a cross from Harvey Barnes in the 41st. Iheanacho then fed new arrival Tete, who rounded goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez and put Leicester ahead in first-half stoppage time. Dennis Praet made it 4-2 in the 79th.

