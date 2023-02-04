Iheanacho leads Leicester at Aston Villa to 4-2 victory

By The Associated Press
Leicester City's Kelechi Iheanacho celebrates scoring his side's second goal, during the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and Leicester City, at Villa Park, in Birmingham, England, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. (Isaac Parkin/PA via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Isaac Parkin]

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Kelechi Iheanacho has scored a goal and set up two others to help Leicester beat Aston Villa 4-2 in the English Premier League. The Nigeria forward’s first-half pluck allowed Leicester to snap a five-game winless run in league play. It was Villa’s first loss in its past five league matches. Iheanacho assisted on James Maddison’s goal to equalize shortly after Ollie Watkins’ ninth-minute tally at Villa Park. Villa went ahead on Harry Souttar’s own goal before Iheanacho made it 2-2 by heading in a cross from Harvey Barnes in the 41st. Iheanacho then fed new arrival Tete, who rounded goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez and put Leicester ahead in first-half stoppage time. Dennis Praet made it 4-2 in the 79th.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.