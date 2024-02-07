Iheanacho fires Nigeria to Africa Cup final with 4-2 win on penalties over South Africa

ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast (AP) — Kelechi Iheanacho has scored the winning penalty to send Nigeria to the final of the Africa Cup of Nations with a 4-2 win on penalties over South Africa. Their semifinal ended 1-1 with extra time and this time there were no heroics in the penalty shootout from South Africa goalkeeper Ronwen Williams, who saved four in the quarterfinal win over Cape Verde. Nigeria counterpart Stanley Nwabali made two penalty saves to deny the Bafana Bafana a place in the final – diving to the bottom left corner to thwart Teboho Mokoena, then Evidence Makgopa’s centrally placed effort. Nigeria will play host nation Ivory Coast or Congo in Sunday’s final. They were playing later in the other semifinal.

