Igor Shesterkin has the Rangers looking like a Stanley Cup contender. He says he can be better

Igor Shesterkin’s play in net is a big reason the New York Rangers swept through the first round of the playoffs and look like a legitimate Stanley Cup contender. Shesterkin stopped 94 of the 101 shots he faced with one of the goals he allowed being hockey’s equivalent of a diving curveball. The 2022 Vezina Trophy winner as the NHL’s top goaltender says he can be better at rebound control and other things. That’s a daunting proposition for the Carolina Hurricanes up next in round two and the rest of the league if he improves.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.