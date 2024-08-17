Ignoring pressure and having fun, Cuba gets off to a winning start at the Little League World Series

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) — Cuba began its second appearance at the Little League World Series with a come-from-behind win over the Czech Republic. After feeling some pressure from the size of the stadium and dropping behind 1-0, the Cubans settled down with some good defense and timely hitting. It was an emotional win. Marloon Herrera, who hit the go-ahead double, fell to his knees after the final out. Cuban closer Yans Espinosa celebrated by spiking his glove like Shohei Ohtani did after striking out Mike Trout in the 2023 World Baseball Classic. Why so much passion? Manager Everaldo Machado says, “You breathe baseball in Cuba.”

