Iglesias’ RBI single in the 9th inning leads the Mets to a 3-2 victory over the Diamondbacks

PHOENIX (AP) — Jose Iglesias drove in Tyrone Taylor with a base hit in the ninth inning, and the New York Mets rallied for a 3-2 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday.

Jesse Winker hit a one-out double off Justin Martinez (5-5) before Taylor entered as a pinch runner. Taylor advanced to third on a flyball to right from J.D. Martinez and Iglesias ripped a hard grounder up the middle that deflected off the glove of diving shortstop Geraldo Perdomo.

The Mets took two of three in the series, cooling off the surging Diamondbacks. Edwin Díaz worked the ninth for his 15th save, one day after surrendering a go-ahead grand slam to Corbin Carroll.

Arizona lost a series for just the second time in the past 17 chances.

Mets star Francisco Lindor tied it at 2 with a solo shot in the sixth, driving a changeup down the right-field line for his 28th homer of the season. It came on the 11th pitch of the at-bat after he had fouled off four straight pitches. It also was the latest in an at-bat that the shortstop has ever homered.

Diamondbacks right-hander Ryne Nelson gave up two runs, both on homers, over 6 1/3 innings. He has been one of the team’s best pitchers over the past month, giving up two runs or less in four straight outings.

Pete Alonso homered in the second for the Mets. It was his 29th of the season and second in three games.

Randal Grichuk put the D-backs up 2-1 in the third on a two-run homer that barely cleared the wall in right-center.

Mets lefty David Peterson had another strong start, surrendering seven hits in seven innings. He struck out four, walked two and picked off two runners at first base.

José Buttó (6-3) got the win after pitching a scoreless eighth.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Mets: RHP Dedniel Núñez was placed on the 15-day injured list with right forearm tightness.

UP NEXT

The D-backs host the Los Angeles Dodgers for a four-game series starting Friday. Arizona will start RHP Zac Gallen (10-6, 3.65 ERA) on Friday. Los Angeles will throw LHP Clayton Kershaw (2-2, 3.72 ERA).

The Mets start a three-game road series against the Chicago White Sox on Friday. New York will send RHP Tylor Megill (2-5, 5.17 ERA) to the mound on Friday while Chicago counters with RHP Jonathan Cannon (2-8, 4.57 ERA).

