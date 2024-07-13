Iglesias and Bader both homer twice to help surging Mets hold off Rockies, 7-6

NEW YORK (AP) — Jose Iglesias and Harrison Bader each hit two of New York’s season-best five home runs, and the surging Mets held off the last-place Colorado Rockies 7-6 on Friday night.

Mark Vientos also went deep and drilled an RBI double as the Mets (48-45) improved to 4-0 on a six-game homestand against the struggling Nationals and Rockies leading into the All-Star break. New York has won six of seven overall, improving to 24-10 since it was 11 games under .500 on June 2.

Sean Manaea (6-3) threw 74 of his season-high 107 pitches for strikes over seven effective innings, striking out nine to win his third straight decision. He handed a 7-3 lead to New York’s shaky bullpen, which barely held on.

Charlie Blackmon homered against Jake Diekman to start the eighth, and Brenton Doyle shaved it to 7-6 with a two-run shot off Phil Maton.

In between, Iglesias left his feet at third base to snare Elias Díaz’s 109.4 mph line drive, which got stuck in the webbing of his glove.

Edwin Díaz finally shut the door, working around consecutive two-out walks in a hitless ninth for his 10th save in 15 tries. With two runners aboard, he struck out Ezequiel Tovar to end it.

Mets manager Carlos Mendoza was ejected by plate umpire Jeremie Rehak after a frustrated Iglesias got called out on strikes in the seventh.

The 34-year-old Iglesias, a surprising sparkplug for the Mets since they called him up from the minors May 31, launched solo shots in the second and fifth for his first career multi-homer game.

Bader hit a solo drive in the second and a two-run shot in the fourth off rookie Tanner Gordon (0-2), who gave up four longballs in his second big league start. The right-hander allowed six runs and eight hits in three-plus innings.

Vientos and Iglesias hit consecutive homers in the second, the fourth time the Mets have gone back-to-back this season. Bader’s drive one batter later gave New York three home runs in an inning for the first time since July 1, 2023, against San Francisco.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rockies: RHP Germán Márquez threw a bullpen session and is scheduled to start Sunday in his return from Tommy John surgery. Márquez hasn’t pitched in the majors since April 26, 2023. … 1B/OF Kris Bryant (bruised left rib) took batting practice indoors and increased the intensity of his strength-and-conditioning workout. He is expected to begin a minor league rehab assignment next Friday, right after the All-Star break. … Blackmon returned to the lineup as the DH after missing three games with a sore right hamstring. … LF Nolan Jones (back tightness) was scratched from the original lineup and replaced by Sam Hilliard.

Mets: RHP Sean Reid-Foley (shoulder impingement) will throw a bullpen Saturday. … RHP Shintaro Fujinami (shoulder strain) is scheduled to pitch in the minors again Sunday. “Maybe a couple more and then see where we’re at,” Mendoza said.

UP NEXT

Still in search of his first major league win, Mets rookie RHP Christian Scott (0-2, 4.15 ERA) makes his eighth career start Saturday in the middle game of the series. RHP Ryan Feltner (1-8, 5.29) goes for the Rockies.

