Iga Swiatek withdraws from Toronto event after winning Olympic bronze

TORONTO (AP) — Top-ranked Iga Swiatek has withdrawn from a U.S. Open tuneup in Toronto after winning a bronze medal at the Paris Olympics. Swiatek was one of several players to withdraw from the National Bank Open, which begins Tuesday. Grand Slam champions Barbora Krejcikova, Elena Rybakina and Marketa Vondrousova pulled out Friday along with Jasmine Paolini, Maria Sakkari, Danielle Collins and Caroline Garcia. Krejcikova, this year’s Wimbledon champion, withdrew with a thigh injury after reaching the Olympic quarterfinals. Rybakina cited acute bronchitis that also kept her out of the Paris Games.

