Iga Swiatek withdraws from Bad Homburg Open with fever and possible food poisoning

BAD HOMBURG, Germany (AP) — Top-ranked Iga Swiatek has withdrawn from the Bad Homburg Open with a fever and possible food poisoning. The withdrawal comes three days before the start of Wimbledon. Swiatek was scheduled to play in her first career grass-court semifinal match against Lucia Bronzetti. The Italian gets a walkover to Saturday’s final. Swiatek had been upbeat this week about adapting to play on grass. The French Open and U.S. champion has not previously had as much success on grass as on clay and hard courts. Swiatek has been drawn against Zhu Lin in the first round of Wimbledon.

