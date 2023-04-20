Iga Swiatek reaches Stuttgart quarterfinals, Coco Gauff out

STUTTGART, Germany (AP) — Top-ranked Iga Swiatek returned from a rib injury with a convincing 6-1, 6-4 win over Zheng Qinwen to reach the quarterfinals of the Porsche Grand Prix as Coco Gauff suffered an upset loss. Swiatek hadn’t played since reaching the semifinals at Indian Wells last month and missed the Miami Open as well as Poland’s match in the Billie Jean King Cup qualifiers. Anastasia Potapova beat sixth-ranked Gauff 6-2, 6-3 in a match where break points made all the difference. Potapova saved six break points on her own serve and converted three of 13 in Gauff’s service games.

