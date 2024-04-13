Iga Swiatek leads Poland to the Billie Jean King Cup Finals. Japan, Australia and Slovakia win

LONDON (AP) — No. 1-ranked Iga Swiatek clinched a berth in the Billie Jean King Cup Finals for Poland by defeating Celine Naef 6-4, 6-3 for an insurmountable 3-0 lead in the best-of-five-match qualifying round on an indoor hard court at Biel, Switzerland. The Finals will be held in Seville, Spain, in November. Japan, Australia and Slovakia also advanced Saturday. Japan moved on without Naomi Osaka having to play a second singles match by going up 3-0 against Kazakhstan. Australia eliminated Mexico, and Slovakia beat Slovenia. The United States, Belgium, France, Britain, Ukraine and Romania were among the teams scheduled to be in action later Saturday.

