Iga Swiatek has hired Wim Fissette as her new coach

Iga Swiatek is hiring Wim Fissette to be her new coach. Swiatek announced via social media on Thursday that she is bringing aboard someone who has worked with a long list of top players that includes Naomi Osaka, Kim Clijsters and Victoria Azarenka. The No. 1-ranked Swiatek parted ways with Tomasz Wiktorowski two weeks ago after three years together. Swiatek hasn’t competed since Sept. 4, when she lost in the U.S. Open quarterfinals to eventual runner-up Jessica Pegula. Since then, Swiatek withdrew from the China Open and Korea Open. Next up for Swiatek is the season-ending WTA Finals in November.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.