Iga Swiatek beats Marketa Vondrousova at the WTA Finals in straight sets

CANCUN, Mexico (AP) — Iga Swiatek has climbed out of a deep early hole against Marketa Vondrousova at the WTA Finals and pulled away by dominating the second set for a 7-6 (3), 6-0 victory in round-robin action. U.S. Open champion Coco Gauff was scheduled to face three-time major runner-up Ons Jabeur in the other singles match on Monday. Swiatek won the French Open in June for her third Grand Slam title and is ranked No. 2. She has a chance to overtake Aryna Sabalenka at No. 1, depending on their results at the season-ending championships. The left-handed Vondrousova is the reigning Wimbledon champion.

