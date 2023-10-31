Iga Swiatek beats Marketa Vondrousova at the WTA Finals in straight sets

By The Associated Press
Iga Swiatek of Poland serves against Liudmila Samsanova of Russia during the women's singles final match in the China Open tennis tournament at the Diamond Court in Beijing, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Andy Wong]

CANCUN, Mexico (AP) — Iga Swiatek has climbed out of a deep early hole against Marketa Vondrousova at the WTA Finals and pulled away by dominating the second set for a 7-6 (3), 6-0 victory in round-robin action. U.S. Open champion Coco Gauff was scheduled to face three-time major runner-up Ons Jabeur in the other singles match on Monday. Swiatek won the French Open in June for her third Grand Slam title and is ranked No. 2. She has a chance to overtake Aryna Sabalenka at No. 1, depending on their results at the season-ending championships. The left-handed Vondrousova is the reigning Wimbledon champion.

