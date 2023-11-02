Iga Swiatek beats Coco Gauff at the WTA Finals. Gauff double-faulted 4 times in 1 game

CANCUN, Mexico (AP) — U.S. Open champion Coco Gauff double-faulted four times in a row while serving for the second set and wound up losing 6-0, 7-5 to three-time major title winner Iga Swiatek in round-robin action at the WTA Finals. Gauff led 4-2 in the second set Wednesday night, then was a game away from forcing a third while serving at 5-4. The teenager from Florida went up 15-love, then dropped the game with the series of double-faults. Gauff lost 12 of the last 13 points against Swiatek. The other singles match scheduled for Wednesday at the season-ending championship was Marketa Vondrousova against Ons Jabeur.

