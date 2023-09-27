Iga Swiatek and Jessica Pegula advance to the quarterfinals at the Toray Pan Pacific Open

TOKYO (AP) — Top-seeded Iga Swiatek came back from a break down in both sets to beat Japanese qualifier Mai Hontama 6-4, 7-5 in the second round of the Toray Pan Pacific Open. Swiatek advanced to her 13th quarterfinal of 2023. She will next face eighth-seeded Veronika Kudermetova. Second-seeded Jessica Pegula made a more convincing start. She beat Cristina Busca 6-1, 6-2. Top-seeded Ons Jabeur and second-seeded Petra Kvitova both advanced to the quarterfinals of the Ningbo Open.

