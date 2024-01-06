Iga Swiatek and Hubert Hurkacz lead Poland into the United Cup mixed teams tennis final

SYDNEY (AP) — No. 1-ranked Iga Swiatek won her singles match after Hubert Hurkacz gave Poland the early lead over France to advance them to the United Cup mixed teams final. Swiatek won 4-6, 6-1, 6-1 while ATP No. 9-ranked Hurkacz’s 6-3, 7-5 defeat of Adrian Mannarino gave Poland an unassailable 2-0 lead with the mixed doubles to play. Australia plays Germany in the other semifinal, with the winner to face Poland in Sunday’s final, also at Sydney’s Ken Rosewall Arena.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.