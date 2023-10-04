Iga Swiatek advances to quarterfinals at China Open. Jessica Pegula eliminated

BEIJING (AP) — Second-ranked Iga Swiatek dropped only two games and advanced to the quarterfinals of the China Open by beating Magda Linette 6-1, 6-1. Swiatek will play in her 14th quarterfinal of 2023. She will next face either ninth-seeded Carolina Garcia or Anhelina Kalinina on Friday. Jelena Ostapenko defeated fourth-seeded Jessica Pegula 6-4, 6-2. The 13th-seeded Latvian had 24 winners against 11 unforced errors. Top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka and U.S. Open champion Coco Gauff play their next matches on Thursday. Dusan Lajovic eliminated three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka 6-4, 7-6 (7) at the Shanghai Masters.

