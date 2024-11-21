Ifedi starts at left tackle for Browns in prime-time matchup against AFC North-leading Steelers

CLEVELAND (AP) — Germain Ifedi became the fourth left tackle to start this season for the Cleveland Browns, lining up Thursday night against the AFC North-leading Pittsburgh Steelers. Ifedi moved up the depth chart and into the lineup after starter Dawand Jones broke his left leg last week at New Orleans and had surgery. Jedrick Wills Jr., who had lost his starting job to Jones, figured to start against the Steelers, but was ruled out Wednesday with a knee injury that has bothered him for weeks. The Browns have lost seven of eight.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.